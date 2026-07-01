Japan raised visa fees multiple times

1 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

On Wednesday, the Japanese government announced a fivefold increase in visa fees for foreign tourists. The cost of a single-entry visa will rise from 3,000 to 15,000 yen (approximately $93), while multiple-entry visas will increase from 6,000 to 30,000 yen (about $185), AzerNEWS reports.

This marks the first visa fee revision since 1978. Officials attribute the decision to persistent inflation and significant fluctuations in the Japanese yen, which has recently fallen to multi-year lows against major currencies.

Earlier, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stated that the adjustment was necessary due to rising administrative costs and currency depreciation, adding that it is not expected to have an immediate negative impact on inbound tourism.

The decision comes at a time of record-breaking tourist inflows. Japan welcomed approximately 36.8 million visitors in 2024 and is projected to reach around 42.6 million in 2025, setting new historical highs. Despite the increase in costs, the government remains confident that Japan will retain its strong appeal as a global travel destination.

Interestingly, tourism analysts note that even with higher visa fees, Japan’s demand remains highly inelastic due to its unique cultural heritage, safety, and popularity of destinations such as Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. Some experts also suggest that the additional revenue could be reinvested into improving infrastructure and managing overtourism in the country’s most crowded regions.