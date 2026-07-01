Leyla Aliyeva attends memorial event titled 'One of Them: Emil' [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On June 30, Shaki State Drama Theatre hosted a memorial event titled "One of Them: Emil," dedicated to the memory of 13-year-old Emil, who passed away due to thalassemia, AzerNEWS reports.

Thememorial event was organized with the support of the Shaki City Executive Authority, initiated by the head of the "From Heart to Blood" project, Ayshan Abdullayeva, and under the general leadership of Elvin Nusratoglu.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The main purpose of the event was to express respect for children suffering from thalassemia and for the memory of those who lost their lives due to the disease, as well as to draw public attention to the issue of thalassemia.

At the memorial evening, various artistic performances reflecting Emil’s life journey, emotions, dreams, and his family's feelings were presented. Stage pieces titled "Butterfly," "Fireplace," "Adagio," "I Will Search for You," "Luna," and the closing performance "Sob a Sol" (Under the Sun) were received with great emotion by the audience. These performances highlighted the value of life, hope, love, and living.

Within the event, specially prepared video materials about Emil's life and memories, as well as video clips from events held under the "One of Them: Emil" project, were shown.

At the end of the event, the head of the From Heart to Blood project and initiator of the "One of Them: Emil", Ayshan Abdullayeva, spoke about the attention given in the country to patients with thalassemia and expressed gratitude to the country's leadership for the support. She stated that people living with thalassemia struggle every day. The most valuable support that increases their hope for life is not only the state, but also society's attention, care, and the dedication of voluntary blood donors. She noted that such projects are not only commemorative in nature but also aim to provide moral support to patients with thalassemia and their families, and to strengthen a sense of solidarity and social responsibility in society.

It should be noted that the "One of Them: Emil" project was the final stage of a series of events dedicated to thalassemia. The project began on June 18 with the conference "Thalassemia – A Message to Society." The conference provided detailed information about thalassemia, its complications, prevention, and measures implemented in this field.

As the next stage of the project, on June 19–20, a blood donation campaign titled "Thalassemia – Blood Unity" was organized. A total of 465 people participated in the campaign. After medical examinations, 163 people donated blood. The collected blood was directed to support the treatment of people suffering from thalassemia and other blood diseases.

All activities carried out within the project aimed to draw society's attention to the thalassemia issue, promote voluntary blood donation, and support people affected by the disease.

After the event, Leyla Aliyeva visited Emil’s family members and had a sincere conversation with them over tea.