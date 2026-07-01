Dutch banking giant ING sees Azerbaijan inflation above 5% through 2028

1 July 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

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ING Group, the Netherlands' largest banking group, has raised its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan, projecting average annual inflation of 5.8% in 2026 and 5.6% in 2027, AzerNEWS reports. Compared with its previous outlook, ING increased its 2026 inflation forecast by...

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