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Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Dutch banking giant ING sees Azerbaijan inflation above 5% through 2028

1 July 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)
Dutch banking giant ING sees Azerbaijan inflation above 5% through 2028
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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ING Group, the Netherlands' largest banking group, has raised its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan, projecting average annual inflation of 5.8% in 2026 and 5.6% in 2027, AzerNEWS reports. Compared with its previous outlook, ING increased its 2026 inflation forecast by...

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