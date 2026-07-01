President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Governor General of Canada
President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Dear Madam Governor General,
On the occasion of Canada Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and convey my best wishes to you and the entire Canadian people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.
I am confident that relations between Azerbaijan and Canada will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in all your endeavors, and lasting prosperity and well-being to the people of Canada."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!