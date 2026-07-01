President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Governor General of Canada

1 July 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Madam Governor General,

On the occasion of Canada Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and convey my best wishes to you and the entire Canadian people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that relations between Azerbaijan and Canada will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in all your endeavors, and lasting prosperity and well-being to the people of Canada."