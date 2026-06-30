Average grain yield climbs to 35 quintals per hectare in Azerbaijan
Grain harvesting in Azerbaijan continues at a steady pace, with nearly half of the country's winter grain fields harvested and average yields exceeding last year's level, AzerNEWS reports. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, as of June 30, harvesting had been completed on...
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