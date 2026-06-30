Azerbaijan, Russia discuss synchronizing border infrastructure to streamline cargo transit

30 June 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed synchronizing the infrastructure capabilities of their border crossing points as part of efforts to improve cross-border cargo movement and customs cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

The discussions took place on June 29 during a meeting between delegations led by Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, Colonel General of the Customs Service Shahin Bagirov, and Head of Russia's Federal Customs Service Valery Pikalyov.

The sides exchanged views on measures to accelerate the passage of cargo during peak seasonal periods and prevent congestion that may arise from increased freight vehicle traffic at border checkpoints.

As part of the visit, the delegations inspected the existing infrastructure, technical equipment, cargo processing capacities, and operational activities at the Yaraq-Gazmalar and Tahirkend-Gazmalar customs checkpoints of Russia's North Caucasus Customs Department.

The meeting also reviewed the current state of bilateral customs cooperation and identified prospective areas for further collaboration aimed at enhancing the efficiency of border operations.