Azerbaijan's Corsica support group welcomes autonomy bill passed by French National Assembly

30 June 2026 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Support Group for the People of Corsica of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has welcomed the adoption by the French National Assembly of a constitutional bill granting Corsica the broadest special autonomy status within the French Republic, describing it as a historic milestone for the Corsican people, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the group said the bill, which provides for extensive self-governing powers while taking into account the island's historical, cultural, social and geographical characteristics, represents a significant political achievement resulting from the Corsican people's long-standing peaceful and democratic struggle.

The statement praised the Corsican people's determination and commitment to democratic principles, noting that their efforts to shape their own future demonstrate that the legitimate aspirations of peoples are eventually reflected in political processes.

"The decision adopted by the French National Assembly is not only a legislative act, but also an important political achievement of the long-term struggle of the Corsican people," the statement said.

The group expressed hope that the French Senate would also support the constitutional bill, calling on lawmakers to demonstrate "historical responsibility" and respect the democratic will of the Corsican people.

Reaffirming its position, the Support Group for the People of Corsica said it would continue advocating for the international community to objectively assess the legitimate rights, democratic aspirations and peaceful political struggle of the Corsican people.

The statement concluded by calling for Corsica to be granted the broadest possible autonomy while preserving its historical, national and cultural identity.