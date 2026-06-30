Iran: IAEA without access to damaged nuclear sites

30 June 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

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The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated on Tuesday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) remains blocked from inspecting the damaged nuclear sites in his country, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Baghaei urged IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to "stop issuing political statements" and focus on his job instead.

Earlier, Grossi noted that the IAEA's inspections of Iran's nuclear sites was necessary to provide credibility to the memorandum of understanding Tehran and Washington signed recently.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Esmail Baghaei insisted that, when asked about the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, that the United States had committed to ending the war on all fronts.

Speaking to the press, Baghaei insisted that the US committed in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with Iran to having Israel end its armed operation in Lebanon.

Previously, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stressed that the cessation of the conflict in Lebanon was at the core of the deal between Tehran and Washington.