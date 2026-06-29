Russia says Armenia's EU course and 'Trump Route' project must account for Moscow's interests

29 June 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has criticized Armenia's pursuit of European Union integration while remaining a member of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), arguing that Yerevan cannot simultaneously benefit from both integration paths, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Galuzin, it is unacceptable for Armenia to enshrine EU integration as a legislative objective while continuing to enjoy the economic advantages provided by EAEU membership.

Commenting on the proposed Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Galuzin said Russia's participation would only strengthen the initiative.

He noted that the planned transport corridor is expected to be constructed using the Russian railway gauge to ensure uninterrupted rail connectivity with Azerbaijan. Galuzin also recalled that Armenia's railway network is operated by South Caucasus Railway CJSC, a subsidiary of Russian Railways.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that any transit transportation through Armenian territory should comply with the rules and regulations of the EAEU, emphasizing that Armenia has repeatedly stated it has no intention of leaving the bloc.

Galuzin further argued that the project must also take Russia's security interests into account, noting that the proposed route would pass through areas where Armenia's borders with Türkiye and Iran are guarded by Russian border forces.

He also suggested that, following the recent US-Israeli military actions against Iran, Tehran would likely not welcome an increased US presence along its northern border.

"Thus, in any case, the position of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union should be taken into account. We believe that Russia's participation can only have a positive impact on the project," Galuzin said