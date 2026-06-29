Azerbaijan, Russia resolve all issues related to AZAL plane crash, official says
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated that Moscow and Baku have resolved all issues linked to the aftermath of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane crash that occurred on December 25, 2024, AzerNEWS reports.
Speaking in a special interview with RTVI, Galuzin was asked whether the issue of compensation had been fully settled and whether all payments had been completed.
"We have resolved all issues related to the consequences of the crash of the Azerbaijani airliner. However, these matters concern specific individuals who have endured a terrible tragedy and suffered an irreparable loss. Therefore, I would prefer not to go into further details," Galuzin said.
The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 aircraft, operating Flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25, 2024. The disaster claimed the lives of 38 people, while 29 others survived.
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