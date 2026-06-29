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Monday, June 29, 2026

Precious metals decline as gold and silver slip on COMEX

29 June 2026 12:44 (UTC+04:00)
Precious metals decline as gold and silver slip on COMEX
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Precious metal prices fell on the New York COMEX commodity exchange, with both gold and silver recording declines in the latest trading session. The price of gold decreased by...

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