Pilot killed after light aircraft crashes into Beijing skyscraper

27 June 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

A pilot was killed and 13 people were injured after a light single-engine aircraft crashed into a skyscraper in Beijing, AzerNEWS reports.

Officials said the pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft. All 13 injured individuals were on the ground at the time of the accident. Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the severity of their injuries.

The incident occurred on June 26 when a small Sunward SA60L Aurora aircraft collided with the CITIC Tower, the tallest skyscraper in the Chinese capital.

The crash shattered several windows on one of the building's floors, prompting authorities to evacuate occupants as a precautionary measure.

According to data from Flightradar24, the aircraft had significantly deviated from its intended flight path while en route to Shifosi Airport.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and an investigation is underway to establish why the aircraft strayed from its course before striking the building.

The incident is one of the rare cases of an aircraft colliding with a high-rise building in Beijing and has raised fresh concerns about flight safety and air traffic monitoring in densely populated urban areas.