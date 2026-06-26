Azerbaijani Defense Minister congratulates military personnel on Armed Forces Day

26 June 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the occasion of June 26 – Armed Forces Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The congratulatory message was published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense.

The minister wished military personnel continued success in their "sacred and honorable service" aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan's defense capabilities.

In his message, Hasanov highlighted the historical roots of the country's armed forces, noting that the process of building a national army began during the era of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

"The Separate Azerbaijan Corps, established on June 26, 1918, formed the legal foundation of the Army of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. By a historic decree signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev on May 22, 1998, June 26 was officially declared Armed Forces Day and has since been celebrated annually with great solemnity across the country," he said.

Hasanov emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has consistently regarded national defense as one of Azerbaijan's top priorities, continuing the political course of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of military development.

According to the defense minister, the Azerbaijani Army's "brilliant victory" in the 2020 Patriotic War and the successful anti-terror operation that followed resulted in the liberation of territories that had been under occupation.

He also pointed to the grand military parade held in Baku last year to mark the fifth anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day, describing it as a demonstration of Azerbaijan's growing military power on the global stage.

Hasanov noted that President Ilham Aliyev's decision to declare 2026 the "Year of Urban Development and Architecture" would make a significant contribution to the extensive reconstruction, restoration, and development efforts underway in the territories liberated from occupation.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijani servicemen stationed in these territories continue to safeguard the homeland while contributing to large-scale reconstruction projects and the implementation of the Great Return program.

"I am confident that you will remain faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Military Oath, and military regulations, continue to strengthen your combat and moral-psychological readiness, and further enhance your efforts and skills to achieve new successes in your service," Hasanov stated.

The defense minister also paid tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives defending Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

"We honor with deep respect and reverence the memory of the sons of the Motherland who became martyrs in the struggle for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. The families of our martyrs, wounded servicemen, and war veterans remain at the center of the state's attention. Thanks to the care and support of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, important steps are being taken to improve their social conditions and address their concerns and problems," he added.

Hasanov extended his congratulations and best wishes to the families of fallen servicemen, wounded veterans, and all those who have sacrificed for the country on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.