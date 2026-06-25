Azerbaijani, Polish FMs exchange views on South Caucasus and Ukraine

25 June 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski in Gdansk on the sidelines of the Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Poland’s Foreign Ministry, the discussions focused on the prospects for developing pragmatic Poland-Azerbaijan relations, as well as ongoing work on draft agreements between the two countries.

The ministers also exchanged views on support for Ukraine and discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, regional developments, and Azerbaijan’s assessment of the ongoing processes in the region.

The meeting took place as part of broader diplomatic engagements surrounding international efforts to support Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

No further statements were made by the foreign ministries of the aforementioned countries.