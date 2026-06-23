Musical Theatre marks anniversary of Honored Art Worker Asgar Asgarov [PHOTOS]

23 June 2026 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre has once again delighted spectators with "Gulchohra and Asgar", a production based on the play of People's Writer Kamal Abdulla, AzerNEWS reports.

This performance was dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Asgar Asgarov, Honored Art Worker and Presidential Award laureate, who directed the staging.

At the end of the show, detailed information was shared about the director's long and fruitful career in theatre.

It was noted that productions staged under his direction have been warmly received not only in Azerbaijan but also abroad. The leadership and collective of the Academic Musical Theatre extended congratulations to the jubilee celebrant.

Elshad Ahmadli, stage director of the Ganja State National Drama Theatre, emphasized that he considers Asgar Asgarov his mentor and wished him new creative successes.

The production team included composer Javanshir Guliyev (Honored Art Worker), director Elmeddin Dadashov, conductor Fakhraddin Atayev (Honored Art Worker), set designer Vusal Rahim, choreographer Nigar Shahmuradova (Honored Artist), choirmaster Vagif Mastanov (Honored Artist), concertmaster Fidan Aliyeva, lighting designer Rafael Vagifoglu, and assistant directors Tamilla Aslanova and Chimnaz Bagirova.

The musical drama featured performances by Honored Artists Ezizaga Azizov, Iqrar Salamov, Almaz Alasgarova, along with actors Samadzade Khasiyev, Mehriban Zaliyeva, Nijat Ali, Faiq Mirzayev, Elnara Naghdaliyeva, Elchin Imanov, Ibrahim Alizade, Elkhan Ismayilov, Narmin Aliyeva, Ali Karimov, Orkhan Huseynov, Kamil Jafarov, Atilla Mammadov, Nihat Habibov, as well as choir and ballet artists.

The premiere of "Gulchohra and Asgar" took place in 2025, and since then the production has continued to delight audiences with its artistry and emotional depth.