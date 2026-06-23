Netanyahu: Israel must stop depending on US

23 June 2026 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel must develop its own defense industry. While he stated that he "greatly appreciates" the support his country received from the United States over the years, he also acknowledged that Israel must "free itself from dependence" on Washington, AzerNEWS reports.

Netanyahu's comments follow the recent cooling of relations between Israel and the US over the war in Iran, and especially his tense exchanges with US President Donald Trump.

While the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding last week seeking to establish long-term peace, Netanyahu insisted that "the matter is not over yet" and that Israel will continue to confront Iran.