Israel may cede control of zones to Lebanese army

22 June 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel and Lebanon are expected to discuss this week the transfer of security responsibility in selected areas from the Israeli military to the Lebanese army as part of ongoing talks between the two countries, Haaretz informed on Monday, citing an Israeli source, AzerNEWS reports.

The discussions will focus on establishing pilot zones where Lebanese forces would assume control, a move that could require Israeli troops to withdraw from parts of the Blue Line, which is dividing Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights. The report said some areas would not require an Israeli pullback because they are not currently under Israeli control.

The Lebanese army is expected to operate under close US oversight and may take responsibility for additional territories beyond those currently held by Israeli forces. It remains unclear whether the process would include an Israeli withdrawal from the Beaufort area.