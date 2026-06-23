Mass Ukrainian drone strike reportedly triggers power outages and fires across Crimea

23 June 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula overnight into June 23, AzerNEWS reports, citing Russian and Ukrainian media outlets.

The media outlets informs one of the strikes targeted a thermal power plant located in the Arshintsevo district of Kerch.

According to available information, a major fire broke out at the facility, resulting in widespread power outages across parts of the peninsula. Reports indicated that nearly half of Crimea was left without electricity following the attack.

Satellite imagery also reportedly detected a smoke plume stretching approximately 47 kilometers from the affected area.

The Crimea-installed authorities attributed the power outages to what they described as “technological disruptions” in the electricity grid. Officials said efforts were underway to restore power supplies within 24 hours.

In a separate incident, Ukrainian drone strikes reportedly sparked a fire at the Nasosnaya-2 substation in the Sovetsky district. Residents later reported that the TES-Terminal petroleum storage complex had also come under attack.

Sources further indicated that the Port Kavkaz facility was targeted, triggering a fire at a nearby oil storage site. Videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the strike quickly circulated on social media platforms.

The Crimean Wind monitoring group, citing satellite data, reported multiple fire outbreaks across the peninsula, particularly in the vicinity of Port Kavkaz.

Additional fires were reported near the entrance to Kerch, at the Yuzhnaya railway station, and close to the settlement of Bagerovo. Authorities temporarily suspended traffic on the Kerch Bridge and issued a drone threat alert as a precautionary measure.

The reports could not be independently verified, and no official Ukrainian statement regarding the operation was immediately available.