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Monday, June 22, 2026

Azerbaijan's ferrous metal exports exceed $46 million in first five months of 2026

22 June 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's ferrous metal exports exceed $46 million in first five months of 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan recorded growth in ferrous metal exports during the first five months of 2026, reflecting increased overseas demand for the country's metallurgical products, AzerNEWS reports.

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