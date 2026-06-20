Wildfires in Russia spread across more than 133,000 hectares

20 June 2026 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The area affected by wildfires in the northern part of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory has exceeded 133,000 hectares, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the region's Forest Fire Center, 93 active forest fires have been registered on a total area of 133,600 hectares.

The fires are currently burning in the Yeniseysky, Severo-Yeniseysky, Turukhansky, and Evenkia districts.

Officials stated that the blazes do not currently pose a threat to populated areas.

More than 1,600 personnel have been deployed to combat the fires. The firefighting effort includes members of the federal reserve forces of Avialesookhrana, Russia’s aerial forest protection service, as well as airborne firefighters and specialists from other regions.

A state of emergency in the forests has been in effect across the region since June 10. Authorities have introduced restrictions on access to forest areas and banned activities that could increase the risk of new fires, including lighting campfires, burning garbage or dry vegetation, and carrying out fire-hazardous work.

Regional officials warned that individuals found violating fire safety regulations may face administrative penalties as well as criminal liability, depending on the severity of the offense.

Firefighting operations remain ongoing as authorities continue efforts to contain the blazes and prevent their further spread.

Image: Reuters