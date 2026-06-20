New land policy is building future of farming in liberated territories

20 June 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The decision by the Ministry of Agriculture to enforce a strict minimum threshold of five hectares for agricultural land allocations in the liberated territories is a transformative milestone in the nation's contemporary agrarian policy. Rather than viewing this policy as a mere administrative barrier or a rigid bureaucratic restriction, it must be analyzed as a forward-looking structural reform designed to entirely reshape the economic and operational landscape of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. In today's highly integrated global economy, fragmented and small-scale farming units are no longer capable of maintaining long-term market competitiveness or generating stable profit margins. By deliberately instituting a five-hectare baseline, the state is actively establishing a solid foundation for modern, intensive agricultural development that prioritizes high productivity, financial sustainability, and resource efficiency. The concrete example provided by Aghali village in the Zangilan district—where thirty-two local farmers successfully consolidated their individual ambitions into three distinct, organized cooperatives managing an aggregated area of 51.6 hectares—serves as a powerful, real-world proof of concept for this collaborative socioeconomic paradigm.

At the very core of this strategic agricultural policy lies the economic principle of economies of scale, which remains absolutely vital for transitioning farming from a low-yield subsistence activity into a highly lucrative enterprise. On small, heavily sub-divided plots of land, the installation of advanced automated drip-irrigation networks, the deployment of agricultural drones for precision spraying, or the utilization of heavy harvesting machinery becomes financially unviable and structurally impractical. The fixed operational and capital costs associated with such modern technologies quickly overwhelm the limited, volatile yields generated by tiny fields. However, when independent farmers actively choose to unite their land assets to meet or exceed the mandatory five-hectare requirement, they immediately unlock the capacity to pool their financial resources, machinery, and labor forces. These joint operations drastically lower the overall cost of production per unit of output. Furthermore, organized cooperatives can easily negotiate bulk purchasing agreements for high-quality seeds, specialized fertilizers, and advanced equipment at wholesale prices. This substantial cost reduction directly enhances the price competitiveness of the resulting harvest in both domestic and international marketplaces, illustrating exactly how the minimum land target systematically guides local agricultural actors toward a commercially resilient future.

Beyond immediate production advantages, the systematic transition to formalized cooperative units fundamentally redefines the relationship between smallholder farmers and the broader financial and supply chain ecosystems. Commercial banks, microfinance institutions, and international development agencies are traditionally hesitant to extend credit lines to isolated, small-scale farmers due to the high operational risks, lack of standardized financial tracking, and insufficient collateral options. Conversely, legally registered cooperatives backed by long-term, state-sanctioned land allocation contracts present a significantly lower risk profile, making them highly attractive partners for financial institutions, state-backed subsidy programs, and specialized equipment leasing frameworks. This newfound institutional strength also empowers local farmers to completely bypass predatory intermediaries and brokers who often strip away profit margins. Instead, these organized entities can establish direct, multi-year supply contracts with large agribusiness conglomerates, food processing factories, and major national supermarket chains. By securing a reliable, direct route to mainstream distribution channels, local producers are no longer forced to sell their seasonal crops under unfavorable market terms at the farm gate, effectively positioning themselves as stable, highly valued participants in the national value chain.

From a broader socio-economic perspective, this cooperative model serves as a vital structural pillar reinforcing the long-term demographic and economic sustainability of the Great Return program across the liberated zones. The permanent settlement and livelihood security of newly returned communities depend entirely on the continuous availability of reliable, prosperous livelihood opportunities. Cooperative farming effectively mitigates the vulnerability of individual households to unexpected weather anomalies, pest outbreaks, and macroeconomic market fluctuations by distributing operational and financial risks across a much larger, mutually supportive collective network. From a regional governance standpoint, managing large-scale land development, orchestrating complex water distribution networks, and enforcing necessary crop rotation strategies to prevent soil degradation is far more practical when partnering with a well-structured network of cooperatives rather than thousands of independent, uncoordinated actors. Ultimately, this sophisticated agricultural strategy ensures that the extensive, fertile land resources of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur are utilized in a highly organized, technologically advanced manner, setting a brand-new benchmark for sustainable regional development and ensuring long-term food security for the entire nation.