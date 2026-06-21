World Cup: Japan beats Tunisia 4-0 in Group F

21 June 2026 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Japan defeated Tunisia 4-0 in their first standoff in Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winning team had a ball possession rate of 62.1%, as opposed to just 37.9% for Tunisia. Japan had 11 goal attempts versus two of their rivals, AzerNEWS reports.

Within five minutes, Daichi Kamada converted a low cross from Keito Nakamura to give Japan an early lead. Half an hour in, Hajime Moriyasu's side doubled their lead, and in the second half, Junya Ito slid home after catching Ayase Ueda's chipped pass.

With two goals, the second coming seven minutes before the end of the second half, and one assist, Ueda was the game's standout at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico.