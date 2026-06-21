World Cup: Japan beats Tunisia 4-0 in Group F
Japan defeated Tunisia 4-0 in their first standoff in Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winning team had a ball possession rate of 62.1%, as opposed to just 37.9% for Tunisia. Japan had 11 goal attempts versus two of their rivals, AzerNEWS reports.
Within five minutes, Daichi Kamada converted a low cross from Keito Nakamura to give Japan an early lead. Half an hour in, Hajime Moriyasu's side doubled their lead, and in the second half, Junya Ito slid home after catching Ayase Ueda's chipped pass.
With two goals, the second coming seven minutes before the end of the second half, and one assist, Ueda was the game's standout at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!