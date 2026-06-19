Roman-era mosaic discovered in Antalya

19 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

During archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Aspendos in the Antalya province of Türkiye, a remarkable Roman-era mosaic of exceptional historical and artistic value has been uncovered, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced by Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. According to him, the center of the newly discovered mosaic features the “Young Eurymedon,” a personification of the Eurymedon River, which for centuries supplied the city with water and was regarded as a source of life and prosperity.

The composition is decorated with reed leaves, an amphora, and fish motifs, symbolizing water, fertility, and vitality. Researchers have been particularly impressed by the high level of craftsmanship: smooth color transitions created with thousands of tiny tesserae, along with rich detailing, make this work an outstanding example of Roman mosaic art.

Scholars note that depictions of river deities in mosaic form are extremely rare, making this discovery especially valuable for understanding the artistic traditions and religious symbolism of the ancient world.

Beyond its artistic importance, the find sheds new light on the cultural richness of Aspendos and provides valuable insights into the development of Anatolian mosaic art during the Roman period. Interestingly, Aspendos is also famous for its remarkably well-preserved Roman theatre, and each new discovery there adds another layer to our understanding of daily life in this prosperous ancient city nearly two millennia ago.