Trump: No rush to destroy Iran's uranium

17 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is in "no rush" to take control of Iran's enriched uranium, claiming that US-Israeli strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities last year buried the material under "a whole mountain." He added that the US will eventually retrieve it in order to destroy it, AzerNEWS reports.

Trump also told reporters that Washington will soon be able to restore sanctions on Russian oil exports, which were temporarily halted to alleviate the oil crisis caused by the war against Iran. "The oil is now flowing ... We're soon in a position to do it," he said.

US President Donald Trump told the press on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will be "fully open" and "toll-free" by Friday, following the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding. He added that he expects the second stage of talks to proceed quickly and will send the deal to Congress for review.

"The Straight is gonna be open toll-free beyond the 60 days ... When it opens permanently, it'll be toll-free," he added in a meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Trump added that he would go over the memorandum of understanding with the media "in a couple of days" and that the document clearly states Iran "will not have a nuclear weapon." However, he went on to say that negotiations with Iran "could take longer or shorter than 60 days."

Previously, Israel asked to see the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, but was rejected, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

The outlet claimed this means Israel is still not familiar with the terms of the initial agreement, set to be formally signed on Friday in Switzerland. Earlier, speculation appeared that the treaty requires Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanon and the end of the war on all fronts, as well as Washington removing sanctions on Iran, among other points.

In the meantime, members of the Israeli cabinet said the agreement does not oblige them, stating there would be no withdrawal from Lebanon.