Azerbaijan’s gas output rises slightly in January–May period

18 June 2026 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan produced 20.94 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the January–May period of this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Of the total volume, 16.31 billion cubic metres accounted for marketable natural gas.

During the reporting period, natural gas production increased by 0.1% year-on-year, while marketable gas output rose by 0.7%, indicating broadly stable production dynamics in the sector.

In the same five-month period, Azerbaijan also produced 11.06 million tonnes of crude oil, including gas condensate. Of this volume, 11.03 million tonnes represented marketable crude oil.

However, oil production and marketable output declined by 3.3% compared to the January–May period of 2025, reflecting a moderate contraction in crude output