Türkiye achieves world's first eight-way cross-liver transplant

16 June 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye has reached a groundbreaking milestone in medical science after surgeons at the Inonu University Liver Transplant Institute successfully carried out the world’s first eight-way cross-liver transplant, AzerNEWS reports.

Announcing the achievement, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu praised the medical team led by Sezai Yilmaz, describing the procedure as a historic accomplishment that further strengthens Türkiye’s reputation in advanced healthcare and transplantation medicine.

According to the minister, the pioneering operation represents a major breakthrough in the field and secures the team’s place in medical history. He highlighted the contribution of Professor Yilmaz and his colleagues to both surgical innovation and the advancement of healthcare.

The complex procedure involved eight donor-recipient pairs from different families and required 16 simultaneous surgeries. The operation lasted approximately 22 hours, and hospital officials reported that all eight donors and eight recipients were in good health following the transplants.

Türkiye has emerged as one of the world’s leading centers for liver transplantation, performing around 1,800 liver transplants each year. The Inonu University Liver Transplant Institute is responsible for more than 300 of those procedures annually and has become an internationally recognized training center for transplant specialists who now work in various countries around the globe.