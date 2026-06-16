Azerbaijani PM makes official visit to Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]
Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit to participate in the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, AzerNEWS reports.
This was announced in a report published by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, at Tashkent–Humo International Airport, Ali Asadov was welcomed by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Achilbay Ramatov and other officials.
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