Azerbaijani PM makes official visit to Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

16 June 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, at Tashkent–Humo International Airport, Ali Asadov was welcomed by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Achilbay Ramatov and other officials.

This was announced in a report published by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit to participate in the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

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