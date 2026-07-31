Armenia launches criminal case over death threats against PM Pashinyan's wife

31 July 2026 21:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Armenian authorities have launched criminal proceedings after unidentified individuals allegedly issued death threats against Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, AzerNEWS reports.

Kima Avdalyan, spokesperson for Armenia's Investigative Committee, said on Thursday that two separate criminal cases had been opened, one on charges of digital "hooliganism" and another related to "public calls for violence."

Hakobyan said she began receiving death threats after publishing a series of social media posts addressing domestic violence, an issue she has recently sought to highlight publicly.

"I hope the state authorities will be able to prevent something like this from happening, because it would seriously damage the country's reputation if the Prime Minister's wife became a victim of violence," Hakobyan said.

A prominent public figure in Armenia, Hakobyan also serves as editor-in-chief of the Armenian Times newspaper and has frequently taken outspoken positions on social and political issues. Her public profile has occasionally made her a subject of controversy during her husband's time in office.

The Investigative Committee has not disclosed further details about the suspects or the progress of the investigation.