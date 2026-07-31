Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 07:48 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 31, an official welcome ceremony was held in the city of Cholpon-Ata for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the square decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, according to AzerNEWS.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were played.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev saluted the Kyrgyz soldiers.

The presidents passed along the line of guard of honor.

Members of the Kyrgyz delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.