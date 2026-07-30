Azerbaijan tightens sanctions for gambling

30 July 2026 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Sanctions for organizing or operating gambling activities in Azerbaijan have been tightened, AzerNEWS reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the Criminal Code approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The document text has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, repeatedly organizing or maintaining a venue for gambling in a virtual format, including through the internet, mobile communication networks, social media platforms, electronic communication tools, other internet and mobile telecommunications applications, or other technology-based platforms, will be punishable by a fine of up to twice the amount of the criminal proceeds and either restriction of liberty or imprisonment for a term of two to four years.

Besides, if the same acts are committed repeatedly, if they are committed by allowing minors to participate in gambling, if they are committed by a group of persons in prior collusion, or if they are committed by obtaining a significant amount of income, they will be punished by restriction of freedom for a period of two years to four years or imprisonment for the same term, with a fine of up to twice the income obtained as a result of the crime.

In addition, all of the above-mentioned acts, if committed by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization), or if committed with the receipt of a large amount of income, will be punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of three to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

According to the document, if any of the above-mentioned offenses result in obtaining an especially large amount of criminal proceeds, the punishment will be imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

A "significant amount" means an amount exceeding 50,000 manat ($29,412) but not exceeding 200,000 manat ($117,647), a "large amount" implies an amount above 200,000 manat ($117,647) but not exceeding 500,000 manat ($294,118), and an "especially large amount" refers to an amount higher than 500,000 manat.