New poll finds 49% of Americans favor Netanyahu's arrest during U.S. trip

29 July 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Nearly half of Americans believe U.S. authorities should arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the United States, according to a new poll released on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

The survey found that 49% of respondents support Netanyahu's arrest while he is on U.S. soil, amid ongoing international scrutiny over Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Netanyahu is currently in Washington, where he is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and attend the funeral of late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime ally of Israel.

Since Trump's return to the White House in January 2025, Netanyahu has made several visits to the United States, including meetings at the White House and Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as well as attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

The poll comes as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has renewed calls for Netanyahu's arrest should he attend this year's UN General Assembly in September, citing the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Israel's conduct in Gaza.

Netanyahu and the Israeli government reject the allegations and have denounced the ICC's actions as politically motivated.