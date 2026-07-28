Dream Fest 2026 wraps up with spectacular closing night [PHOTOS]

28 July 2026 00:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third international Dream Fest 2026 has concluded with a spectacular and unforgettable finale, transforming the Sea Breeze stage into a vibrant celebration where music, energy, and emotion came together in an extraordinary live show, AzerNEWS reports citing Trend Life.

The closing concert brought together an impressive lineup of internationally acclaimed stars, chart-topping performers, and beloved artists representing a wide range of musical styles and generations.

The festival's fourth and final evening opened with a captivating performance by the renowned Azerbaijani dance ensemble Odlar Yurdu, led by Tarana Muradova. Blending traditional national motifs with expressive choreography and striking costumes, the ensemble set a festive and ceremonial tone for the grand finale, providing a fitting introduction to the celebration of music.

Thousands of spectators enjoyed performances by EMIN, legendary Italian tenor Alessandro Safina, internationally acclaimed British singer John Newman, JONY, Brandon Stone, Ellai, Artik & Asti, Stas Mikhailov, Ani Lorak, Aygun Kazimova, Lucy Chebotina, Stas Piekha, and Roza Zgergli. Each artist brought a unique sound and stage presence, creating a dynamic musical journey that ranged from heartfelt ballads and classical vocals to contemporary pop anthems and high-energy dance hits.

From the very first notes, the audience welcomed their favorite performers with enthusiastic applause, singing along to familiar songs and celebrating every moment. Dazzling lighting, spectacular visual effects, powerful sound production, and the artists' warm interaction with fans created an unforgettable festival atmosphere, with every performance resonating across the crowd. Television presenter Regina Todorenko hosted the evening, sharing in the excitement alongside thousands of festivalgoers.

Over the course of four memorable days, Dream Fest once again reinforced its reputation as one of the region's leading international music festivals.

Featuring world-renowned artists, exclusive premieres, unforgettable performances, and a unique atmosphere where music served as a universal language, the festival delivered an exceptional experience. The closing night provided a fitting and emotional finale to this large-scale celebration, leaving audiences with lasting memories and a desire to return for future editions.