Dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula

26 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Dry weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on July 2, AzerNEWS reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

Strong northwesterly winds will blow during the daytime.

The air temperature will be 24–27°C at night and 28–31°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 753 to 758 millimeters of mercury. Relative humidity will be 60–70 percent.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected along the Absheron beaches during the day. Temperatures will be 26–27°C on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, and Zughulba) and 27–28°C on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikh).

In the regions of Azerbaijan, mostly dry weather is expected. Fog will occur occasionally in some mountainous areas. The west wind will be occasionally strong in some locations.

The air temperature will be 22–27°C at night and 34–39°C during the day, reaching 40°C in some areas. In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from 15–20°C at night to 25–30°C during the day.

In Nakhchivan city, Julfa, Ordubad, Sadarak, Shahbuz, and Sharur, dry weather is expected. The west wind will be occasionally strong in some areas. Temperatures will be 20–25°C at night and 34–39°C during the day.

In Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Agdam, as well as Dashkasan-Gadabay and Goygol, mainly dry weather is expected. However, short-term rain, thunderstorms, and hail are possible in some mountainous areas during the day. Fog is expected in mountainous areas at night and in the morning. The west wind will be occasionally strong in some places. Temperatures will be 15–20°C at night and 24–29°C during the day, reaching 32–36°C in some areas.

Eastern Zangazur: In Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, and Zangilan, mainly dry weather is expected. However, short-term rain, thunderstorms, and hail are possible in some mountainous areas during the day. Fog is expected at night and in the morning. The west wind will be occasionally strong in some areas. Temperatures will be 15–20°C at night and 23–28°C during the day, reaching 32–36°C in some locations.

In Gazakh, Ganja, Samukh, Goranboy, Tartar, Shamkir, Tovuz, and Naftalan, mainly dry weather is expected. However, short-term rain, thunderstorms, and hail are possible in some mountainous areas during the day. The west wind will be occasionally strong in some places. Temperatures will be 21–26°C at night and 33–38°C during the day.

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agsu, Shamakhi, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz, and Gusar, mainly dry weather is expected. However, short-term rain, thunderstorms, and hail are possible in some eastern districts during the day. Fog is expected in mountainous areas at night and in the morning. The west wind will be occasionally strong in some places. Temperatures will be 19–24°C at night and 33–38°C during the day, while in mountainous areas they will range from 17–22°C at night to 25–30°C during the day.

In Yevlakh, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabadi, Barda, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Mingachevir, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Goychay, Ujar, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Zardab, Salyan, and Neftchala, dry weather is expected. The west wind will be occasionally strong in some areas. Temperatures will be 22–27°C at night and 34–39°C during the day, reaching 40°C in some areas.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara, Bilasuvar, and Jalilabad, dry weather is expected. Fog is expected in mountainous areas at night and in the morning. The east wind will occasionally strengthen in some areas.

Temperatures will be 23–26°C at night and 33–38°C during the day, while in mountainous areas they will range from 20–23°C at night to 27–30°C during the day.