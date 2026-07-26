Magnitude 3.2 earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea in the early hours of the morning,AzerNEWs reports citing the Republican Seismological Service Center.
The center's Earthquake Research Bureau reported that the tremor occurred at 03:04 local time.
The earthquake originated at a depth of 20 kilometers beneath the seabed.
No information on casualties or damage has been reported.
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