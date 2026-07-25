European Judo Hopes Tournament crowns first U-16 winners [PHOTO]
The first day of competition at the European Judo Hopes Tournament has concluded, with the final winners in the U-16 category determined.
AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, that a total of 108 young judokas competed in the age group, with boys contesting four weight categories and girls competing in three.
The international tournament features 289 judokas representing 81 clubs from 10 countries, competing across the U-14 and U-16 age categories.
The tournament will conclude on 26 July.
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