Azerbaijan U-18 men's basketball team secures first group win at European Championship [PHOTO]

25 July 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's U-18 men's basketball team have secured their first group-stage victory at the Division B European Championship, being held in the Croatian cities of Rijeka and Opatija.

AzerNEWS reports that the national team faced Ukraine in their second group-stage match.

After trailing at half-time, Azerbaijan produced a determined second-half comeback to secure a 77-68 victory.

Azerbaijan's Emanuel Agbason was named the game's Most Valuable Player (MVP), making a key contribution with 20 points and 17 rebounds.

The result marked Azerbaijan's U-18 team's first group-stage win in the Division B European Championship.

The national team will play their next group match against Iceland on 26 July, with tip-off scheduled for 12:30 Baku time.