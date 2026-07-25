Azerbaijan U-18 men's basketball team secures first group win at European Championship [PHOTO]
Azerbaijan's U-18 men's basketball team have secured their first group-stage victory at the Division B European Championship, being held in the Croatian cities of Rijeka and Opatija.
AzerNEWS reports that the national team faced Ukraine in their second group-stage match.
After trailing at half-time, Azerbaijan produced a determined second-half comeback to secure a 77-68 victory.
Azerbaijan's Emanuel Agbason was named the game's Most Valuable Player (MVP), making a key contribution with 20 points and 17 rebounds.
The result marked Azerbaijan's U-18 team's first group-stage win in the Division B European Championship.
The national team will play their next group match against Iceland on 26 July, with tip-off scheduled for 12:30 Baku time.
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