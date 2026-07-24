Iran claims attacks on US bases in Jordan, Iraq
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Friday its forces targeted a United States military base, including several fighter jets, in Jordan in the latest attacks, adding that many American soldiers were wounded and killed, AzerNEWS reports.
The IRGC went on to claim that a US base, as well as a Patriot air defense system and a spy balloon, at Erbil Air Base in Iraq's Kurdistan region, were "destroyed."
Furthermore, the IRGC insisted that the US administration is hiding the exact number of servicemen killed so far in the war against Iran.
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