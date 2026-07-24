Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Türkiye

24 July 2026 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The new ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye has been appointed, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, Rashad Aslanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Türkiye.

By another order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Rashad Fakhraddin oglu Aslanov was recalled from his posts as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Italy, Malta, and San Marino, and Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Food Program, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.