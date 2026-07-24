Dream Fest 2026 kicks off in Baku with spectacular red carpet ceremony [PHOTOS]

24 July 2026 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third edition of Dream Fest has officially kicked off in Baku, welcoming international music stars, celebrities, and entertainment figures to the Caspian coast for four days of performances and celebrations.

The festival opened with a glamorous red carpet ceremony at the Sea Breeze resort, setting the stage for one of the region's biggest music events of the summer, AzerNEWS reports citing Trend Life.

Against the backdrop of the Caspian Sea, the red carpet transformed Sea Breeze into a vibrant hub of entertainment, bringing together artists from different countries, genres, and generations. Singers, television personalities, producers, and other prominent figures from the entertainment industry posed for photographers, greeted fans, and spoke with journalists ahead of the opening concert.

Elegant evening gowns, tailored suits, bold fashion choices, and genuine excitement created a festive atmosphere as guests made their way down the carpet. Every appearance drew enthusiastic attention from festivalgoers, turning the pre-show arrivals into a spectacle of their own.

Artists showcased a wide range of styles, from timeless elegance and minimalist looks to eye-catching outfits featuring shimmering fabrics and striking details. Each arrival reflected a unique personal style and added to the glamour of the evening.

The opening night's concert features performances by EMIN, Alsou, Cheb Khaled, Brandon Stone, Andru Donalds of ENIGMA, Roza Zargarli, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, Rozovye Rozy, Barbara Breta, Stas Mikhailov, Ani Lorak, Thomas Nevergreen, Busta Rhymes, and Egor Kreed.

Running from July 23 to 26, Dream Fest 2026 brings together an impressive lineup of international and regional artists, including John Newman, Ty Dolla $ign, Busta Rhymes, Cheb Khaled, EDIS, Zeynep Bastık, Egor Kreed, JONY, Ani Lorak, Artik & Asti, EMIN, Alessandro Safina, Jah Khalib, Alsou, Stas Mikhailov, Aygun Kazimova, Faig Agayev, Tunzala Agayeva, ANDRO, Misha Miller, Dilara Kazimova, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, SABI, and many others.

The festival is hosted by television presenter and blogger Regina Todorenko alongside renowned Azerbaijani TV host and producer Murad Dadashov.

Beyond the concerts, Dream Fest 2026 offers visitors a wide range of attractions, including artist meet-and-greets, themed parties, Sea Breeze Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremonies, and entertainment activities, creating a unique summer festival atmosphere on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

The opening evening highlighted Dream Fest's distinctive blend of live music, fashion, and celebrity culture, reaffirming its status as one of the most anticipated cultural events of the season in Azerbaijan.