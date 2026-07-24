US 'hopes' S. Arabia will join Abraham Accords soon

24 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed hope on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will join the Abraham Accords soon, reiteratingthat a nuclear agreement between the two countries is "totally subject" to Riyadh joining the Accords, AzerNEWS reports.

During a press briefing, Leavitt stated that the deal is "contingent on this condition as far as the president is concerned" and stressed that "there will be no enrichment of material." She also noted that the administration of US President Donald Trump will work to finalize the agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia.

"The president is always the final dealmaker, as you know ... If they don't join the Abraham Accords, the deal is off," she underscored.