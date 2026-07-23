Ursula von der Leyen reveals details of EU's 21st sanctions package against Russia

23 July 2026 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement on the European Union's 21st package of sanctions against Russia, AzerNEWS reports.

"Today, I welcome the agreement on the 21st sanctions package against Russia," von der Leyen wrote on social media X.

Under the new package, 32 additional Russian banks will be added to the EU's transaction ban list. The measures will also target cryptocurrency companies and oil trading platforms.

Von der Leyen said the EU would freeze the adjustment of the oil price cap for one year.

"For the first time, we are targeting vessels assisting Russia's shadow fleet," she added.

The European Commission also thanked Ireland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, for its role in helping reach an agreement on the new sanctions package.