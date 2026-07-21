Baku court continues appeals of convicted Armenian nationals [PHOTOS]

21 July 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

On July 21, the hearing continued at the Baku Court of Appeal on the appeals filed by citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who were convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

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