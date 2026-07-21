Azerbaijan, IMF discuss economic cooperation [PHOTOS]

21 July 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

The talks took place during a meeting between Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli and Anna Bordon, the IMF's mission chief for Azerbaijan.

The discussions focused on current and medium-term economic forecasts, structural reforms, and measures aimed at diversifying Azerbaijan's economy. They also reviewed the Ministry of Economy's work in these areas, as well as reforms in tax policy and tax administration.

The Azerbaijani side highlighted efforts to expand state support mechanisms for entrepreneurship, introduce new business development tools, and strengthen investment policies in the non-oil and gas sector. Opportunities for deeper cooperation with international financial institutions were also explored.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.