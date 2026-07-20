Azerbaijan Special Forces participate in joint counterterrorism training in Jordan

20 July 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Special Forces of the Azerbaijan Army are participating in the joint military exercise "Zulfiqar" on counterterrorism and special operations held in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, AzerNEWS reports.

The exercise, conducted within the military cooperation and training programs, involves personnel of the King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army and Special Forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan.

The scenario of the joint exercise, which includes the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), modern military equipment and systems, features a range of tactical activities simulating various operational conditions.

The participants will conduct urban assault operations, hostage rescue missions, and counterterrorism operations, as well as live-fire exercises using weapons of various calibers.

The exercise aims to enhance the operational readiness of the units, improve the combat capabilities of Special Forces personnel, strengthen coordination among the participating forces during joint activities, and promote the exchange of experience in the field of special operations.