CPC operations continue uninterrupted after drone attack near Black Sea terminal

18 July 2026 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) continues to operate normally following a drone attack near its marine terminal in the Black Sea, AzerNEWS reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, the Nordic Zenith oil tanker came under a drone attack on July 17 while en route to the CPC terminal to load crude oil. The vessel was empty at the time of the incident.

The crew managed to extinguish the resulting fire on their own, and no injuries were reported.

The ministry emphasized that the incident poses no threat to Kazakhstan's oil exports. All technological infrastructure at the CPC terminal remains fully operational, and crude oil loading onto tankers is continuing without interruption.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that nearly 63mln tons of Kazakh oil had been pumped through CPC System.