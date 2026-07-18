US denies Iran killed its troops in Syria

18 July 2026 00:39 (UTC+04:00)

United States military on Friday denied Iranian claims that it killed a "large number" of American soldiers in a strike on a command center in the Al Tanf region of southern Syria, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post shared on X, the US Central Command stated that the Iranian assertion is false, adding that "no U.S. troops in the region have recently been killed or captured." The attack on the facility located near the Iraq border is the first of its kind since the beginning of the regional war.

The Syrian Armed Forces primarily use the Al-Tanf base, but the US troops maintain a heavy presence since the 2016 intervention in the country's civil war.