Apple explores AI model optimization with PrismML

15 July 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Apple is reportedly in talks with PrismML, a technology startup that claims it can compress advanced artificial intelligence models so they can run directly on an iPhone without relying heavily on cloud servers, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to a CNBC report published on Tuesday, PrismML's Chief Executive Officer, Babak Hassibi, said that Apple has been closely evaluating the company's technology. Engineers are testing its AI models to measure their speed, energy efficiency, and overall performance on mobile devices.

"They're really evaluating our technology right now," Hassibi told CNBC.

The news comes just one day after Apple released the public beta of iOS 27, giving iPhone users early access to its redesigned Siri experience. The company is working to make Siri more competitive with AI assistants developed by OpenAI and Anthropic while keeping more user data and AI processing directly on the device to improve privacy and security.

Running AI models locally could also reduce response times, lower internet usage, and allow many AI features to work even without an internet connection. This approach reflects Apple's long-standing focus on protecting user privacy by processing sensitive information on the device whenever possible.

If the partnership with PrismML moves forward, it could help Apple introduce faster and more powerful AI features in future iPhones while reducing battery consumption. Industry analysts believe this technology may play an important role in the next generation of Apple's AI-powered products, making advanced artificial intelligence more accessible to millions of users worldwide.