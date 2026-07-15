President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Türkiye

15 July 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

I honor with deep respect the cherished memory of all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of their homeland during the thwarting of the coup attempt in the Republic of Türkiye on July 15, 2016, and express my deepest condolences to their families and to the brotherly people of Türkiye.

Ten years ago, brotherly Türkiye wrote one of the most tragic, yet most honorable chapters of its modern history. The treacherous coup attempt against statehood, the constitutional order, the national will, and democratic foundations was resolutely repelled thanks to the unwavering determination, steadfastness, and boundless loyalty of the Turkish people to their Motherland. The fact that thousands of people rushed to the squares, putting their lives on the line and standing up for their state, flag, and national values, has been eternally etched into the national memory as a true epic of heroism.

Your decisive and visionary leadership, the close unity of your people around you, and their immediate and unwavering response to your calls were among the key factors that saved your country from great tragedies on that fateful night. Under your leadership, Türkiye emerged from this trial even stronger, once again demonstrating its national will and traditions of statehood to the entire world.

The events of that historic day proved that no insidious intention or destructive force can withstand the unity of the people and the state. It is for this reason that the "Democracy and National Unity Day," celebrated every year on July 15, stands as a symbol of your people's national solidarity, fighting spirit, traditions of statehood, and will for freedom.

Guided by the principle of "One nation, two states," which is our cherished heritage, the Azerbaijani people and state demonstrated solidarity with brotherly Türkiye and stood by its side in those decisive moments, as they always do. All of this reaffirmed how strong and unshakable the brotherhood and unity of our peoples truly are.

I am confident that the strong Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood, handed down from generation to generation, will be further strengthened, and our strategic alliance will continue to develop along an upward trajectory and be enriched with new content through our joint efforts.

My Dear Brother, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your highest state duties, and I wish peace, tranquility, prosperity, and welfare to the brotherly Republic of Türkiye."