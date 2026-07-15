Alternative oil transport routes to Strait of Hormuz possible, Trump says

15 July 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said that alternative oil transit routes could be established to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump noted that the route remains open for vessels seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, but said the access does not apply to Iran.

According to the U.S. president, progress has been made in recent months toward the construction of new oil pipelines, with alternative transportation routes being developed, including those through Texas and Alaska.

Trump also added that these emerging routes could provide additional options for energy transportation and help diversify oil supply channels.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.