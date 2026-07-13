President Ilham Aliyev: Trump is a person who loves peace and can bring peace
"President Trump's approach was quite different. He is a person who loves peace, a person who brings peace to many destinations, as he himself tells he brought peace to eight conflicts, and this is his character. This is his vision and his policy," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.
The head of state emphasized: "So, in our case, his role was very important when Azerbaijan and Armenia were in the final stage of negotiations on a peace agreement. President Trump and his team they stepped in, and they created such a framework that peace became possible."
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